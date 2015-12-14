MILAN Dec 14 European shares opened higher on
Monday as a sell-off triggered by China concerns and tumbling
oil prices ran out of steam, with wind turbine makers Vestas
Wind and Nordex among the leading gainers
following a landmark climate deal.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst index was up 0.7
percent by 0825 GMT, after falling more than 2 percent on
Friday.
Vestas Wind rose 2.5 percent, making it the second biggest
gainer on the FTSEurofirst index. Among other possible
beneficiaries of the climate deal, Nordex rose 3.6 percent and
Gamesa, which also makes wind turbines, rose 1.3
percent.
South-Africa exposed Old Mutual surged 10 percent
after the rand advanced following the appointment of a new
finance minister in the country.
Telecom Italia ordinary shares rose 1.9 percent as
a plan to convert saving shares into ordinary stock was seen at
risk after top investor Vivendi said it would abstain
from voting in favour of the move.
(Reporting by Danilo Masoni; Editing by Atul Prakash)