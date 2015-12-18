* Investors take profit after Fed-inspired rally
* Volatility lifted by options, futures expiries
* Broker downgrade weighs on French broadcaster TF1
* Stoxx 600 index seen up 13 pct by end-2016 - strategist
By Danilo Masoni and Sudip Kar-Gupta
MILAN/LONDON, Dec 18 European shares fell in
volatile trade on Friday as the Fed-inspired rally of the
previous session ran out of steam and investors took profits
ahead of the holiday season.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was down
1.2 percent by 1540 GMT, after gaining 1.3 percent on Thursday,
while the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index
weakened 1.7 percent.
European stocks had rallied on Thursday as investors took
the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision to raise interest rates as a
sign of confidence in the world's biggest economy.
"Yesterday's rally was a bit overdone and investors are
taking profit as they prepare for the holiday. Lower oil prices
this morning and weaker U.S. markets gave the pretext to sell,"
said Stephan Rieke, senior economist at BHF-BANK in Frankfurt.
"Looking forward, I expect volatility to persist in the
coming sessions but the market could gain some strength as we
move into 2016," he added.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index is up around 4 percent this year,
but down 14 percent from its peak, reached in April. Economic
stimulus measures from the European Central Bank have helped
underpin European stock markets this year and are expected to
continue in 2016.
Equity strategists expect stocks to rise next year, helped
by a weaker euro, accommodative monetary policy and better
economic growth. Europe's Stoxx 600 index is seen gaining 13
percent by end-2016, said Market Securities chief European
strategist Stephane Ekolo in a note.
French TV company TF1 was among the worst
performers, declining by 3.9 percent after brokerage Kepler
Cheuvreux cut its rating on the stock to "reduce" from "buy".
Shares in French company Casino stabilised to ease
0.16 percent. On Thursday the stock fell 11.5 percent after
research firm Muddy Waters said it was one of the "most
overvalued and misunderstood" companies it had come across.
Casino said on Thursday the report contained "grossly
erroneous allegations" that the group would answer in detail. JP
Morgan Cazenove analysts said they strongly disagreed with Muddy
Waters' comments.
Danish oil and shipping group Maersk fell more
than 3 percent, as freight prices dropped and after Danske Bank
downgraded the stock to "hold", citing the fall in oil prices
and the negative effects on its container businesses.
Trading was volatile due to options and futures expiries.
"The market was dominated by quadruple witching and this along
with index rebalancing has lifted volumes and volatility," said
Frank Schneider, trader and analyst at Alpha Wertpapierhandels.
(Reporting by Danilo Masoni; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)