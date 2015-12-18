* Investors take profit after Fed-inspired rally
* Volatility lifted by options, futures expiries
* Broker downgrade weighs on French broadcaster TF1
* Stoxx 600 index seen up 13 pct by end-2016 - strategist
(Updates with closing prices)
By Danilo Masoni and Sudip Kar-Gupta
MILAN/LONDON, Dec 18 European shares fell in
volatile trade on Friday, giving up most of the Fed-inspired
gains of the previous session as investors took profits before
the holiday season.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index fell 1
percent after gaining 1.3 percent on Thursday. The euro zone's
Euro STOXX 50 index fell 1.4 percent.
European stocks had rallied on Thursday as investors took
the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision to raise interest rates as a
sign of confidence in the world's biggest economy.
"Yesterday's rally was a bit overdone and investors are
taking profit as they prepare for the holiday. Lower oil prices
this morning and weaker U.S. markets gave the pretext to sell,"
said Stephan Rieke, senior economist at BHF-BANK in Frankfurt.
"Looking forward, I expect volatility to persist in the
coming sessions, but the market could gain some strength as we
move into 2016," he added.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index is up almost 4 percent this year
but down 14 percent from its peak, reached in April. Economic
stimulus measures from the European Central Bank have helped
underpin European stock markets this year and are expected to
continue in 2016.
Equity strategists say stocks are likely to rise next year,
helped by a weaker euro, accommodative monetary policy and
better economic growth. Europe's Stoxx 600 index is
forecast to gain 13 percent by end-2016, said Market Securities
chief European strategist Stephane Ekolo in a note.
French TV company TF1 was among the worst
performers, declining by 3.9 percent after brokerage Kepler
Cheuvreux cut its rating on the stock to "reduce" from "buy".
Shares in French company Casino rose 1.5 percent.
On Thursday, the stock fell 11.5 percent after research firm
Muddy Waters said it was one of the "most overvalued and
misunderstood" companies it had come across.
Casino said on Thursday the report contained "grossly
erroneous allegations" that the group would answer in detail. JP
Morgan Cazenove analysts said they strongly disagreed with Muddy
Waters' comments.
Danish oil and shipping group Maersk fell
nearly 3 percent, as freight prices dropped and after Danske
Bank downgraded the stock to "hold", citing the fall in oil
prices and the negative effects on its container businesses.
Trading was volatile as options and futures expired. "The
market was dominated by quadruple witching and this along with
index rebalancing has lifted volumes and volatility," said Frank
Schneider, trader and analyst at Alpha Wertpapierhandels.
Today's European research round-up
(Reporting by Danilo Masoni; Editing by Larry King)