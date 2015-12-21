LONDON Dec 21 Spain's top stock index led
European shares down on Monday after an inconclusive election
result cast fresh uncertainty over the outlook for the country's
reform programme and the broader economy.
Spain's IBEX fell 2.7 percent, with all but one
stock in negative territory and banks among top fallers.
Neither Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy's conservatives nor
left-wing parties won a clear mandate to govern following a
historically fragmented vote in Spanish elections on Sunday,
with talks to form a coalition government expected to take
weeks.
The result cast a shadow over an economic reform programme
that has helped pull the country out of recession.
"A centre-right coalition cannot reach a majority... (and
this) injects even greater political uncertainty. This is
unlikely to be a positive development for markets," Marco
Stringa, senior economist at Deutsche Bank, said in a note.
"Overall the main risk remains political impasse due to the
unprecedentedly fragmented parliament."
Overall, the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 fell 0.3
percent to 1,415.71 by 0811 GMT.
(Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Kit Rees)