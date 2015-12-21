* Spain's IBEX down 1.8 pct, FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.7 pct
* Spain's inconclusive election weighs on shares
* Ericsson soars after settling dispute with Apple
* Volkswagen up, new Lamborghini CEO in pipeline
* ITV gains on bid speculation, Britain's FTSE up 0.9 pct
By Kit Rees
LONDON Dec 21 European shares edged higher on
Monday, buoyed by gains in carmaker Volkswagen and
telecoms equipment manufacturer Ericsson, although an
inconclusive result in Spain's election hit the country's
stocks.
Neither Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy's conservatives nor
left-wing parties won a clear mandate to govern in Sunday's
poll, casting fresh uncertainty over the outlook for Spain's
reform programme and broader economy. Talks to form a coalition
government are expected to take weeks.
Spain's top-share IBEX 35 index fell to trade down
1.8 percent, while Spanish 10-year government bond yields
hit one-month highs after the election.
Spanish companies Banco Santander, Banco Bilbao
Vizcaya Argentaria, Iberdrola and Telefonica
were the top fallers on the European blue-chip STOXX50
index, all down between 1 percent and 2.3 percent.
The broader European market, however, was trading in
positive territory, with the FTSEurofirst 300 index up
0.7 percent at 1,429.11 points and the Euro STOXX 50
index 0.8 percent higher at 3,272.76 points by 0924 GMT.
"Having been prepared for negativity after Spain, other
indexes have shrugged it off. Volumes are low and the holiday
exodus is beginning, so we're seeing reasonable moves on low
volumes today," said Mark Priest, sales trader at ETX Capital.
Last week European shares retreated after a post-U.S.
Federal Reserve interest rate hike rally, weighed down by weak
oil prices and a fall in supermarket group Casino's
share price.
On Monday Casino rejected a report from research firm Muddy
Waters, founded by short-seller Carson Block, that said the
French retailer was one of the most "overvalued" companies it
had come across. Its share price advanced by 0.3 percent.
Swedish telecom equipment maker Ericsson soared
7.3 percent, topping the FTSEurofirst index, after settling a
dispute with Apple over patent licensing, positioning
the stock for its biggest daily gain since July 2014.
German carmaker Volkswagen plans to limit the
time staff can remain in certain roles in order to improve
oversight at the company which said in September it had cheated
U.S. emissions tests.
The California Air Resources Board said it was extending a
deadline to approve or reject a diesel emissions repair plan
submitted by the company, while the man who headed Ferrari's
Formula One team until 2014, Stefano Domenicali, could be
appointed as the new chief executive of VW's Italian brand
Lamborghini.
"Volkswagen have been playing down the impact of the scandal
... I think there will still be volatility moving forward, but
if they are addressing the situation moving forward, there will
be a light at the end of the tunnel," ETX Capital's Priest said.
Shares in Britain's biggest free-to-air commercial
broadcaster ITV gained more than 4 percent following a
media report on Saturday that Comcast was planning an
11 billion pound ($16 billion) bid for the company.
It was a top riser on Britain's FTSE, up 0.9 percent
to 6,105.32.
Dutch storage company Vopak rose more than 3
percent after saying at the weekend it would sell its British
operations for 335 million pounds ($499 million).
(Reporting by Kit Rees and Alistair Smout; Editing by Gareth
Jones)