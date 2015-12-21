(Updates prices)
* Spain's inconclusive election weighs on Madrid market
* Ericsson soars after settling dispute with Apple
* ITV gains on bid speculation
By Kit Rees
LONDON Dec 21 European shares gained ground on
Monday, buoyed by carmaker Volkswagen and telecoms
equipment manufacturer Ericsson, although an
inconclusive Spanish election result hit the Madrid market.
Neither Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy's conservatives nor
left-wing parties won a clear mandate to govern in Sunday's
poll, casting further uncertainty over the outlook for Spain's
reform programme and broader economy. Talks to form a coalition
government are expected to take weeks.
Spain's top-share IBEX 35 index fell 2.1 percent,
while Spanish 10-year government bond yields hit
one-month highs after the election.
Spanish companies Banco Santander, Banco Bilbao
Vizcaya Argentaria, Iberdrola and Telefonica
were the top fallers on the European blue-chip STOXX50
index, all down between 1 percent and 2.8 percent.
The broader European market, however, was in positive
territory, with the FTSEurofirst 300 index up 0.3
percent, while the Euro STOXX 50 rose 0.4 percent.
Britain's FTSE 100 rose 0.8 percent, with media
group ITV lifted by a report that Comcast was
planning an 11 billion pound ($16 billion) bid for ITV.
"Having been prepared for negativity after Spain, other
indexes have shrugged it off. Volumes are low and the holiday
exodus is beginning, so we're seeing reasonable moves on low
volumes today," said Mark Priest, sales trader at ETX Capital.
Swedish telecom equipment maker Ericsson soared
6.7 percent, after settling a dispute with Apple over
patent licensing, positioning the stock for its biggest daily
gain since July 2014.
Volkswagen also rose 2.7 percent. The company
said it plans to limit the time staff can remain in certain
roles in order to improve oversight at the company, which in
September said it had cheated U.S. emissions tests.
"Volkswagen have been playing down the impact of the scandal
... I think there will still be volatility moving forward, but
if they are addressing the situation moving forward, there will
be a light at the end of the tunnel," ETX Capital's Priest said.
The FTSEurofirst and Euro STOXX 50 are both up by around 4
percent since the start of 2015, with economic stimulus measures
from the European Central Bank having helped to support stocks
in spite of political uncertainty in countries such as Spain and
Greece.
