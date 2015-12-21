(Updates prices and adds quote)
* Spain's inconclusive election weighs on Madrid market
* Ericsson rises after settling dispute with Apple
* ITV gains on bid speculation
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON Dec 21 European shares gained ground on
Monday, buoyed by carmaker Volkswagen and telecoms
equipment manufacturer Ericsson, although an
inconclusive Spanish election result hit the Madrid market.
Neither Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy's conservatives nor
left-wing parties won a clear mandate to govern in Sunday's
poll, casting further uncertainty over the outlook for Spain's
reform programme and broader economy. Talks on forming a
coalition government are expected to take weeks.
Spain's top-share IBEX 35 index fell 2.3 percent,
while Spanish 10-year government bond yields hit
one-month highs after the election.
Spanish companies Banco Santander, Banco Bilbao
Vizcaya Argentaria, Iberdrola and Telefonica
were the top fallers on the euro zone's Euro STOXX 50
index, losing between 1.5 percent and 3.4 percent.
The broader European market, however, was in positive
territory, with the FTSEurofirst 300 index up 0.3
percent, while the Euro STOXX 50 rose 0.4 percent.
"I would not expect Spain to outperform, but I do not expect
this to damage the European equity story," said Kevin Lilley,
fund manager of the Old Mutual European Equity Fund.
"Europe is benefitting from several stimuli: European
Central Bank quantitative easing, the lower euro which helps
exports, and the lower oil price which puts money in consumers'
pockets," added Lilley.
FTSE RISES
Britain's FTSE 100 rose 0.8 percent, with media
group ITV lifted by a report that Comcast was
planning an 11 billion pound ($16 billion) bid for ITV.
Swedish telecom equipment maker Ericsson surged
5.4 percent, after settling a dispute with Apple over
patent licensing, positioning the stock for its biggest daily
gain since July 2014.
Volkswagen was also up 2.5 percent. The company
said it plans to limit the time staff can remain in certain
roles in order to improve oversight at the company, which in
September said it had cheated U.S. emissions tests.
"Volkswagen have been playing down the impact of the scandal
... I think there will still be volatility moving forward, but
if they are addressing the situation moving forward, there will
be a light at the end of the tunnel," said Mark Priest, sales
trader at ETX Capital.
The FTSEurofirst and Euro STOXX 50 are both up around 4
percent since the start of 2015, with economic stimulus measures
from the European Central Bank having helped support stocks in
spite of political uncertainty in countries such as Spain and
Greece.
(Additional reporting by Kit Rees; Editing by Richard
Balmforth)