By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON Dec 21 European shares fell on Monday,
giving up their earlier gains as losses in Spain and a rise in
the euro weighed on the region's stock markets.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index ended down
1.2 percent, while the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50
also declined by 1.5 percent.
Britain's FTSE 100 fell 0.3 percent and Germany's
DAX retreated 1 percent.
Spain's IBEX equity index was the worst performer,
falling 3.6 percent after an inconclusive Spanish election
result, while Spanish 10-year government bond yields
also hit one-month highs after the election.
Shares in Spanish banks fell sharply, with Caixabank
dropping 7.4 percent while Santander shed 4.9
percent.
Neither Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy's conservatives nor
left-wing parties won a clear mandate to govern in Sunday's
poll, casting further uncertainty over the outlook for Spain's
reform programme and broader economy. Talks on forming a
coalition government are expected to take weeks.
"The Spanish election has added to some year-end nervousness
among investors," said Caroline Vincent, European equities fund
manager at Cavendish Asset Management.
A rise in the euro against the U.S. dollar also weighed on
European shares, since a stronger euro can make it harder for
European companies to export goods overseas.
The dollar fell against the euro after data from the Chicago
Federal Reserve suggested the U.S. economy grew at a below
average pace in November before the Federal Reserve raised
interest rates last week.
Some fund managers remained relatively upbeat on the
prospects for European shares next year, in spite of political
uncertainty in countries such as Spain and Greece.
The FTSEurofirst and Euro STOXX 50 are both up around 2
percent since the start of 2015, with economic stimulus measures
from the European Central Bank having helped support stock
markets in spite of headwinds such as a slowdown in China and
the challenges in Spain.
"I would not expect Spain to outperform, but I do not expect
this to damage the European equity story," said Kevin Lilley,
fund manager of the Old Mutual European Equity Fund.
"Europe is benefiting from several stimuli: European Central
Bank quantitative easing, the lower euro which helps exports,
and the lower oil price which puts money in consumers' pockets."
(Additional reporting by Kit Rees; Editing by Richard
Balmforth)