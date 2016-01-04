LONDON Jan 4 European shares fell sharply on
Monday, the first day of trading for 2016, as weak Chinese
economic data weighed on world stock markets.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index fell 2.3
percent, while the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index
declined by 2.6 percent.
China's factory activity contracted for the 10th straight
month in December and at a sharper pace than in November, a
private survey showed, dampening hopes that the world's
second-largest economy will enter 2016 on a more stable footing.
The weak data caused Chinese and Asian shares to slump, with
China's benchmark CSI300 share index tumbling 7
percent on Monday, prompting the stock exchange to halt trading
for the rest of the day.
Shares in carmaker Fiat Chrysler fell after the
spin-off of its Ferrari division, but French conglomerate
Bouygues outperformed to rise 1.3 percent after a
media report that Orange was moving closer to buying
Bouygues' telecoms arm for 10 billion euros ($10.86 billion).
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Atul Prakash)