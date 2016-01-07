LONDON Jan 7 European shares fell sharply on
Thursday after China accelerated the depreciation of the yuan,
sending currencies across the region reeling and domestic stock
markets tumbling.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index and the
euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX index both fell 2
percent. Germany's DAX declined 1.4 percent, while
Britain's FTSE 100 weakened by 1.6 percent.
The People's Bank of China (PBOC) again surprised markets by
setting the official midpoint rate on the yuan, also
known as the renminbi (RMB), at 6.5646 per dollar, the lowest
since March 2011.
Stock markets in China, which is the world's second-biggest
economy and the leading global consumer of metals, were
suspended for the rest of the day less than half an hour after
opening as a new circuit-breaking mechanism was tripped for the
second time this week.
Investors have expressed fears that the yuan's rapid
depreciation could mean China's economy is even weaker than had
been imagined.
"The extent of the slowdown in China is certainly a worry.
Investor sentiment is very fragile at the moment," said Terry
Torrison, managing director at Monaco-based McLaren Securities.
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Atul Prakash)