* Pan-European index up 0.8 pct, down 4.5 pct so far this
week
* Miners, autos lead gains as China rebound soothes mood
* Tesco boosted by upgrade
* ARM among top losers after warnings from Apple suppliers
By Danilo Masoni
MILAN, Jan 8 European shares inched higher on
Friday, steadying a little after this week's sell-off on
concerns over China, where stocks climbed after Beijing halted
use of a new circuit breaker mechanism.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 was on track for
its steepest weekly drop since late August, however, when
markets were similarly hit by worries over China, the world's
second-largest economy.
By 0905 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index was up 0.8 percent
but was still on track for its steepest weekly drop since late
August. The euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index
also advanced by 0.7 percent.
China's major stock indexes rose sharply on Friday after
Beijing stopped using a new circuit breaker mechanism that had
halted trading twice this week and had been blamed for
exacerbating the sell-offs it was designed to limit.
Some investors said that China's ability to manage its
markets has been badly damaged and that more action is needed to
see any rebound gaining strength.
"Markets will be waiting to see the Chinese government's
determination to prop up the stock market and the currency into
next week before any major recovery rally is likely to be seen,"
said IG's market analyst Angus Nicholson.
Mining stocks were among the main beneficiaries of
the rebound after steep losses in the previous session, with
London-listed Anglo American, Glencore and BHP
Billiton up between 1.4 percent and 4.1 percent. Miners
are particularly sensitive to the state of the Chinese economy,
as China is the top global consumer of metals.
Carmakers, for whom China is a key overseas market,
rose nearly 2 percent to top the sectoral gainers. But Fiat
Chrysler slipped 1.2 percent after Soc Gen downgraded
the stock to sell and JP Morgan reduced its price target.
Chipmakers ARM Holdings AMS and Dialog
Semiconductor underperformed, with falls of between
0.7 and 1.7 percent, after warnings from the Apple suppliers
Cirrus Logic and Qorvo.
Cirrus Logic and Qorvo on Thursday added to growing worries
about slowing shipments of the iPhone 6S and 6S Plus by cutting
their revenue estimates for the third quarter.
Among outstanding gainers, Tesco rose 5.5 percent
and was the top gainer among Britain's blue chips after Barclays
upgrades the food retailer to "overweight" from "equal weight".
Barclays says recent underperformance has left Tesco's
valued attractively and its trading statement, expected next
week, may not be as bad as market expects despite numerous
headwinds facing the UK food retail market.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index is down 4.5 percent so far this
week, and is down nearly 17 percent from its 2015 peaks reached
in April.
