* FTSEurofirst rises but still set for weekly loss
* ARM among top losers after warnings from Apple suppliers
(Adds details)
By Danilo Masoni
MILAN, Jan 8 European shares recovered on
Friday, helped by a stabilisation in Chinese stocks, although
persistent worries about China left a major European stock index
on track for its worst weekly loss since late August.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was up 0.1
percent by the middle of the session, recovering from a 2.3
percent decline the day before. It was still down about 5
percent so far this week - its worst week since late August.
China's major stock indices rose on Friday after regulators
quit using a circuit breaker mechanism that had halted trading
twice this week. The shutdowns were blamed for exacerbating the
sell-offs they were intended to limit.
Some investors said China's ability to manage its markets
has nevertheless been damaged. A fall in the yuan also raised
concerns about a slowdown in China, the world's second-biggest
economy.
Jonathan Stubbs, European equity strategist at Citigroup,
said that although he expected European shares to rise this
year, helped by signs of a European economic recovery and higher
corporate profits, markets would remain volatile.
"We still expect equity returns to be driven by modest
growth and some re-rating this year, but volatility is likely to
remain near-term," said Stubbs.
Carmakers, for whom China is a key overseas market,
rose nearly 1 percent to outperform other sectors. However, Fiat
Chrysler fell after SocGen downgraded it to "sell" and
JP Morgan reduced its price target on Fiat.
Chipmakers ARM Holdings AMS and Dialog
Semiconductor also fell, after warnings from the Apple
suppliers Cirrus Logic and Qorvo.
Cirrus Logic and Qorvo on Thursday added to growing worries
about slowing shipments of the iPhone 6S and 6S Plus by cutting
their revenue estimates for the third quarter.
(Additional reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Larry
King)