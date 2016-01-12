* FTSEurofirst 300 index up 0.4 pct
* Retail shares up on positive updates
* Mining shares fall on weaker metals prices
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, Jan 12 The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300
index bounced back on Tuesday as shares of retailers
rallied, after earlier dropping to its lowest level in more than
three months.
Shares in Metro rose 3 percent after the retailer
said it had a "very good Christmas business" in Germany, with
like-for-like sales up 2.1 percent in December.
British retailers Tesco, Sainsbury and
Marks & Spencer advanced 1.3 to 5.5 percent, Debenhams
gained 15 percent and Morrisons 15 percent
respectively after their encouraging trading updates.
Morrisons, Britain's fourth-largest supermarket group, beat
expectations for Christmas trading, reporting sales during the
holidays rose for the first since 2012.
"At least on a temporary basis, Morrisons seems to have
shaken off some of its relegation form and the share price has
reacted accordingly," Richard Hunter, head of equities at
Hargreaves Lansdown, said.
UK's second-largest department store chain, Debenhams, also
posted higher-than-expected sales in the last 19 weeks, driven
by strong Christmas trading and growing online shopping
.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index was up 0.4 percent at
1,340.20 points by 0858 GMT, recovering from an intra-day low of
1,331.42, its lowest since late September.
However, market sentiment remained fragile, amid further
turbulence in Chinese markets and concern about the pace of
economic growth in the world's second-largest economy.
China's equity markets, which tumbled 10 percent last week
and a further 5 percent on Monday, remained volatile. The
Shanghai Composite Index was up 0.2 percent and the
CSI300 index rose 0.7 percent after moving in and out
of negative territory.
Commodity-related shares lost ground as prices of crude oil
and key industrial metals fell on concern about demand. The
STOXX Europe 600 Basic Resources index fell 1.0 percent
and the Oil and Gas index 1.7 percent.
Shares in BHP Billiton, Glencore, Rio Tinto
and BP were down 1.4 to 3.3 percent.
(Editing by Larry King)