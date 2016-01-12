* FTSEurofirst 300 index up 1.5 pct
* Retail shares, SAP up on positive updates
* EDF drops after report over nuclear waste
(Adds details, updates prices)
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, Jan 12 European shares rose sharply on
Tuesday following four straight sessions of declines, helped by
a rally in retailers and solid updates from companies in other
sectors such as SAP and GEA.
Shares in Metro rose 4.4 percent after the
retailer said it had a "very good Christmas business" in
Germany, with like-for-like sales up 2.1 percent..
British retailers Tesco, Sainsbury and
Marks & Spencer advanced 1.6 to 6.7 percent, Debenhams
gained 17 percent and Morrisons rose 8 percent
after trading updates and industry sales figures.
Morrisons, Britain's fourth-largest supermarket group, beat
expectations for Christmas trading, reporting sales during the
holidays rose for the first since 2012.
"At least on a temporary basis, Morrisons seems to have
shaken off some of its relegation form and the share price has
reacted accordingly," Richard Hunter, head of equities at
Hargreaves Lansdown, said.
UK's second-largest department store chain, Debenhams, also
posted higher-than-expected sales in the last 19 weeks, driven
by strong Christmas trading and growing online shopping
.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index was up 1.5 percent at
5,962.92 by 1124 GMT, recovering from an intra-day low of
1,331.42, its lowest since late September.
Solid updates also lifted shares in Europe's largest
software maker SAP and German food-processing
technology group GEA. Both traded up by more 6.8
percent and 7.9 percent.
However, market sentiment remained fragile, amid further
turbulence in Chinese markets and concern about the pace of
economic growth in the world's second-largest economy.
China's equity markets, which tumbled 10 percent last week
and a further 5 percent on Monday, remained volatile. The
Shanghai Composite Index was up 0.2 percent and the
CSI300 index rose 0.7 percent after moving in and out
of negative territory.
Utilities underpeformed and were up 0.1 percent. France's
EDF fell 4 percent to a fresh record low following after Exane
and Deutsche Bank cut their price targets while Bryan Garnier
cited concerns over future cash flows sparked by a report from
French agency Andra over costs to manage radioactive waste.
(Additional reporting by Danilo Masoni in Milan, Editing by
Larry King)