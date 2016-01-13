LONDON Jan 13 European shares extended the previous session's gains on Wednesday, with better-than-expected Chinese trade data tempering some of the concerns about a slowdown in the world's second largest economy.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 1.2 percent by 0804 GMT after gaining 1.1 percent in the previous session.

China's total trade fell in December but the decline was far less than expected. Exports from the world's largest trading nation fell 1.4 percent from a year earlier, less than the forecast in a poll of an 8 percent drop, and moderating from November's 6.8 percent decline.

Shares in Aegon surged 10 percent after the Dutch insurance group provided an update on its strategy and gave financial targets. The company said it will increase its profitability and capital returns. (Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)