* FTSEurofirst 300 index rises 2.1 percent
* Mining and energy sectors lead the market
* Credit Agricole surges, Novozymes slumps
* Italy banks down as ECB asks bad loan data
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, Jan 19 European equities bounced back
from 13-month lows on Tuesday, with mining and energy stocks
leading the market higher as prices of major industrial metals
and crude oil surged following the release of Chinese growth
data.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was up 2.1
percent by 1123 GMT after slipping to a 13-month low in the
previous session.
The STOXX Europe 600 Basic Resources index, which
houses major mining stocks, rose 5.7 percent, while the European
oil and gas index was up 2.9 percent, tracking gains in
prices of commodities such as oil, copper, nickel and aluminium.
Shares in Anglo American, Glencore, Rio
Tinto and BP rose 2.3 to 11 percent after growth
numbers from China, the world's top metals consumer.
Growth in China's fourth-quarter gross domestic product
eased, as expected, to 6.8 percent from a year earlier, down
from 6.9 percent in the third quarter and marking the weakest
pace of expansion since the first quarter of 2009. Full-year
growth of 6.9 percent was China's poorest in a quarter of a
century.
"As figures weaken in absolute terms, we can potentially see
additional stimulus measures. That is helping investors'
appetite for risk," Philippe Gijsels, head of research at BNP
Paribas Fortis Global Markets in Brussels, said.
Credit Agricole rose 4.6 percent after the company
confirmed a report that it was looking at the possibility of
selling stakes in over three dozen regional banks, saying it
would bolster its capital and help finance dividends.
Prudential was up 3.6 percent after the British
insurer posted a slightly above-forecast capital ratio under new
European rules.
There were strong gains across all European equity sectors,
but Danish enzyme maker Novozymes fell 11.8 percent
after trimming its longer-term sales forecasts.
Alstom fell 4 percent with traders attributing the
move to technical selling triggered by the company's 3.2 billion
euro share buyback programme.
Italian banks fell 1.9 percent to a one-year low
as investors fretted over their unresolved credit troubles
following an ECB request for data on their bad loan portfolios.
Italian banks "remain very vulnerable to asset quality
issues, especially in the absence of a clear and final solution
to the problem of bad loans," said Italian broker ICBPI.
(Additional reporting by Danilo Masoni,; Editing by Dominic
Evans and Raissa Kasolowsky)