* FTSEurofirst 300 index rises 1.4 percent
* Mining and energy sectors higher
* Credit Agricole surges, Novozymes slumps
* Italy banks down as ECB asks bad loan data
By Atul Prakash and Danilo Masoni
LONDON/MILAN, Jan 19 European equities bounced
back from 13-month lows on Tuesday helped by mining and energy
stocks as prices of major industrial metals and crude oil surged
following the release of Chinese growth data.
"As figures weaken in absolute terms, we can potentially see
additional stimulus measures. That is helping investors'
appetite for risk," Philippe Gijsels, head of research at BNP
Paribas Fortis Global Markets in Brussels, said.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index closed up
1.4 percent after slipping to a 13-month low in three straight
sessions of losses.
The STOXX Europe 600 Basic Resources index, which
houses major mining stocks, rose 1.5 percent, while the European
oil and gas index was up 1.1 percent, tracking gains in
prices of commodities such as oil, copper, nickel and aluminium.
Shares in Anglo American, Glencore, Rio
Tinto and BP rose 1.5 to 5.1 percent after
economic data from China, the world's top metals consumer.
Growth in China's fourth-quarter gross domestic product
eased, as expected, to 6.8 percent from a year earlier, down
from 6.9 percent in the third quarter and marking the weakest
pace of expansion since the first quarter of 2009. Full-year
growth of 6.9 percent was China's poorest in a quarter of a
century.
Credit Agricole rose 2.5 percent after the
company confirmed a report that it was looking at the
possibility of selling stakes in over three dozen regional
banks, saying it would bolster its capital and help finance
dividends.
Prudential rose 3.4 percent after the British
insurer posted a slightly above-forecast capital ratio under new
European rules.
There were strong gains across all European equity sectors,
but Danish enzyme maker Novozymes fell 8.5 percent
after trimming its longer-term sales forecasts.
Alstom fell 4.5 percent with traders attributing
the move to technical selling triggered by the company's 3.2
billion euro share buyback programme.
Italian banks fell 1.2 percent after hitting a
one-year low as investors fretted over their unresolved credit
troubles following an ECB request for data on their bad loan
portfolios.
Italian banks "remain very vulnerable to asset quality
issues, especially in the absence of a clear and final solution
to the problem of bad loans," said Italian broker ICBPI.
Portugal's Millennium BCP fell 9.9 percent as
developments in Italy fuelled concerns about the lender's loan
portfolio.
