MILAN Jan 22 European equities rose sharply on
Friday, adding to gains made in the previous session on European
Central Bank stimulus hints, with bouncing commodities prices
boosting energy and mining stocks.
By 0810 GMT, the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 was
up 1.9 percent at 1,318.99 points.
The index gained 2.1 percent on Thursday after ECB head
Mario Draghi said financial markets turmoil and concerns over
China will prompt a March review of the bank's monetary policy.
Oil stocks and miners were the top sectoral
gainers with a rise of 4.1 percent and 3.2 percent respectively.
Philips fell 0.9 percent after a $3.3 billion deal
to sell its components business to a consortium of Asian buyers
broke down over U.S. national security objections.
(Reporting by Danilo Masoni; Editing by Atul Prakash)