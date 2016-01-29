* FTSEurofirst 300 index rises 0.9 pct
* Banco Sabadell rises after strong results
* Oil stocks reduce gains as crude turns negative
(Updates prices)
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, Jan 29 European equities bounced back on
Friday, tracking a rally in Asia after the Bank of Japan stunned
the markets by voting narrowly to introduce negative interest
rates in a bid to revive inflation.
Japan's central bank said it would charge 0.1 percent for
excess reserves parked with the institution, an aggressive
deflation-fighting policy pioneered by the European Central
Bank.
"It has become clear that stock markets cannot stand on
their own feet. As long as the economy is shaky and the world is
burdened with high debt, central banks and their money printing
machines are a necessary evil to keep up the markets," Koen De
Leus, senior economist at KBC in Brussels, said.
Deflation discourages consumers from buying because they
begin to expect prices to fall even further. Japan has been
wrestling with the problem since the 1990s, and its central bank
is concerned about the time it is taking to reverse expectations
of price reductions.
"The signal that the Bank of Japan gives reminds us that
central banks will continue to play their role of fighting
deflation," said Philippe Gijsels, head of research at BNP
Paribas Fortis Global Markets.
"These actions typically drive up risky assets."
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 0.9
percent by 1139 GMT after having fallen 1.7 percent in the
previous session.
Among top sectoral movers, the European banking index
rose 1.2 percent after an encouraging earnings report
from Span's Banco Sabadell and with some Italian banks
underpinned by speculation over possible M&A.
Banco Sabadell gained 6.1 percent after posting a
91 percent jump in full-year net profit, boosted by the
acquisition of British peer TSB that more than offset rising
provisions against bad loans in the fourth quarter.
Italy's Popolare di Milano rose 3.9 percent and
Banco Popolare was up 5.8 percent with traders citing
speculation the two lenders could be closer to an agreement over
a possible merger.
JCDecaux shares surged 4.5 percent, the top
FTSEurofirst 300 gainer, after the French outdoor advertising
company reported higher revenues.
However, Norwegian fertiliser producer Yara fell 3
percent after posting fourth-quarter core profit below
expectations, hit by lower sales and an impairment related to
its plants in France and Trinidad.
Energy stocks reduced gains and were up 0.2 percent
as crude prices turned lower after hopes of a deal by major
exporters to cut production faded slightly.
(Additional reporting by Danilo Masoni in Milan; Editing by
Mark Heinrich)