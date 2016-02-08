LONDON Feb 8 European shares steadied in early
trading on Monday after steep losses in the previous week, with
some encouraging company updates and stronger mining stocks
underpinning the market.
Miners were in demand after aluminium prices rose 0.7
percent and copper trimmed losses. The STOXX Europe 600 Basic
Resources index - which houses major mining stocks -
advanced 1 percent, the top sectoral gainer.
Casino shares rose 5 percent after the French
retailer said it had agreed to sell its majority stake in Thai
hypermarket operator Big C Supercenter for 3.1 billion euros
excluding debt to Thailand's TCC Group.
By 0814 GMT, the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index
was flat in percentage terms at 1,283.17 points, after
falling 4.8 percent last week. The broader STOXX Europe 600
index was also flat.
(Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)