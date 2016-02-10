LONDON Feb 10 European shares rebounded back up
on Wednesday from two-year lows reached in the previous session,
helped by some solid corporate earnings and signs of corporate
takeover activity.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index, which had
fallen 1.6 percent to its lowest point since September 2013 in
the previous session, recovered slightly to rise 0.4 percent.
The euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index
gained 0.5 percent, while Britain's FTSE 100 advanced
0.6 percent.
Shares in gambling group Unibet surged 12.6
percent after the company's fourth quarter underlying profit
rose more than expected.
Norwegian mobile software company Opera also
jumped 41.2 percent after a group of Chinese firms made a cash
offer for the company, valuing it at 10.5 billion crowns, or
$1.23 billion.
However, shares in Danish shipping and oil group A.P.
Moller-Maersk slumped 9 percent after the company
reported a fourth-quarter net loss after booking impairments of
$2.6 billion on its oil assets.
According to Thomson Reuters StarMine data, roughly half of
the companies in the pan-European STOXX 600 index have
reported fourth quarter results, and 52 percent have beaten or
met expectations while 48 percent have missed.
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Atul Prakash)