LONDON Feb 11 European shares fell on Thursday,
led down by a renewed drop in banks and miners, with Societe
Generale and Rio Tinto both under pressure
after disappointing with their latest results.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 was down 2.1
percent at 1,215.46 points by 0815 GMT. It rose 1.8 percent in
the previous session, snapping a 7-day losing run.
Banks were down 3.4 percent, among the top sectoral
fallers. The sector is down over eight percent so far this week
as concerns over profitability in a low-growth, low-interest
rate environment have knocked confidence in the sector.
The biggest faller in the bank sector on Thursday was
Societe Generale, down 7.1 percent after it posted a
lower than expected rise in fourth-quarter net income, hit by an
additional 400 million euros ($450.4 million) which it set aside
to cover litigation costs.
Rio Tinto dropped 7 percent after the miner posted
an annual loss and scrapped its promise to maintain or lift its
dividend annually for this year onward due to a tough outlook.
The basic resources sector was down 4.6 percent.
(Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)