* Ct Agricole up after results and plans to change structure
* Glencore gains after refinancing debt
* Schneider Electric also among top performers
* FTSEurofirst rises but remains down since start of 2016
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, Feb 17 European stock markets resumed
their recovery on Wednesday, boosted by a rise in the shares of
French bank Credit Agricole and miner Glencore
.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was up 1.2
percent in early session trading.
The index slipped 0.4 percent the previous day and remains
down around 10 percent since the start of 2016 due to persistent
concerns about a global slowdown and weak commodity prices.
But the FTSEurofirst has staged a recovery recently, rising
6 percent in the two sessions before Tuesday, partly on a
recovery in banking shares.
"Overall sentiment is neutral to positive, with the momentum
clearly pointing to the upside," said City of London Markets
Limited trader Markus Huber.
Credit Agricole was among the best performers, rising 7.2
percent after it beat expectations with its results. The French
bank also promised stable investor returns and a solid capital
base in the future as it outlined plans to simplify its
much-criticised ownership structure.
"Overall it's been a good quarter for them. It looks like
they have enough capital and the new ownership structure should
be clearer and less convoluted than before," said Clairinvest
fund manager Ion-Marc Valahu, who added that he had recently
bought into the euro zone banking index.
British miner Glencore climbed after announcing the
refinancing of its debt, while Schneider Electric
surged 8.8 percent after reporting higher revenues and earnings.
Shares in Swedish heating technology company Nibe Industrier
jumped 13 percent higher after its results beat
market expectations.
However, shares in French pen maker Bic slumped
after it announced the departure of its chief executive and
posted results below market forecasts.
According to Thomson Reuters StarMine data, 52 percent of
the companies on the European STOXX 600 index have met
or beaten market expectations with their fourth-quarter results
so far, while 48 percent have missed those expectations.
(Additional reporting by Alistair Smout and Atul Prakash;
Editing by Hugh Lawson)