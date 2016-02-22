* FTSEurofirst up 1.2 pct, still down year to date
* HSBC lower after results
* Home Retail surges after rival offer
* Telecom Italia, Mediaset up on Vivendi moves
By Danilo Masoni
MILAN, Feb 22 European shares rose on Monday
after a positive session in Asia, with gains in miners
underpinning the market and investors shrugging off worries
about Britain's potential exit from the European Union.
By 0926 GMT, the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index
was up 1.3 percent at 1,301.37 points, while Britain's
FTSE 100 was up by a similar amount.
"We had reasonably good data out of Asia which are
supporting markets in Europe this morning but the political
front in the region has become more uncertain," said Jurgen
Michels, chief economist at BayernLB in Munich.
"Brexit is not a story for equities at the moment but that
might change ... for sure the probability of Brexit has
increased after the positioning of Boris Johnson," he said
referring to the decision by London's mayor to join the Brexit
camp, which hit sterling.
Despite gains on Monday and last week, the index remains
down nearly 10 percent since the start of 2016, due to concerns
about a slowdown in the global economy which also affected
results at HSBC.
Shares in Europe's biggest bank fell 3.9 percent after it
reported a surprise pre-tax loss of $858 million and predicted a
'bumpier' financial environment ahead.
The bank also confirmed it was among a number of financial
institutions under investigation by the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission (SEC) over recruitment practices in Asia.
The banking sub-index rose 1.3 percent, helped by
comments late on Friday from European Central Bank Vice
President Vitor Constancio who said the ECB would aim to protect
banks from unintended harm if it decides next month to ease
policy in the face of a delayed rebound in inflation.
Miners were the top sectoral gainer, up 3.4 percent,
after copper rose to its highest level in more than two weeks
as an uptick in China's beleaguered steel industry raised hopes
for a revival in metals demand.
Shares in Rio Tinto, Glencore and BHP
Billiton were all up by between 4.8 percent and 5.7
percent.
Home Retail surged 12 percent after South
African-based furniture retailer Steinhoff made a
rival bid for the company which agreed earlier this month to be
bought by supermarkets group Sainsbury's.
Telecom Italia rose 3.6 percent after Vivendi
lifted its stake in the phone group to 22.8 percent,
further strengthening its position as top shareholder.
Mediaset rose 4.4 after a report said the French
media group had tabled an offer for its pay-TV business.
(Editing by Catherine Evans)