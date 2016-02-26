LONDON Feb 26 European equities extended the
previous session's strong rally on Friday, tracking gains on
Wall Street and in Asia, with stronger metals prices and some
encouraging company updates supporting the market.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was up 1.3
percent in early trading after closing 2 percent higher in the
previous session. The index headed for its second positive week
in a row.
Miners topped the leaderboard, with the STOXX Europe 600
Basic Resources index gaining 2.4 following sharp gains
in the prices of key industrial metals such as copper
and aluminium.
The market was also helped by company updates, with Spain's
Amadeus gaining 6.3 percent, the top riser in the
FTSEurofirst 300 index, after saying it was targeting a dividend
pay out of 50 percent of reported profits in
2016.
However, state-backed Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS)
slumped 7.8 percent after reporting its eighth straight
full-year loss of 1.97 billion pounds ($2.75 billion), as it
continued to be weighed down by restructuring and litigation
costs.
