* Shares off lows after China cuts banks' reserve
requirement
* Morrisons rises after Amazon distribution deal
* Miners up, Fiat leads positive auto sector
* Germany's DAX dragged lower by BASF, utilities
By Danilo Masoni and Atul Prakash
MILAN/LONDON, Feb 29 European shares fell on
Monday but were off earlier lows as a decision by China to
resume its easing cycle partly offset disappointment over the
G20 meeting failing to agree new measures to boost growth.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was down
0.3 percent by 1448 GMT. The index reached a three-week high
last week but was still on track for its third straight month of
losses due to investor concerns over the global growh outlook.
Fresh euro zone data showed inflation unexpectedly turned
negative in February, helping the market come off lows and
adding weight to expectations the ECB will further boost
stimulus measdures at its meeting next month.
Sentiment however was fragile due to worries over growth.
"Ongoing investor worries about deflation and other economic
risks mean the potential gains for the markets may be limited
unless we see a marked improvement in global data," said Gain
Capital analyst Fawad Razaqzada.
China's cental bank cut on Monday the reserve requirement
ratio, or the amount of cash that banks must hold as reserves,
by 50 basis points, to help revive a slowing economy.
The Group of 20 finance ministers and central bankers said
they needed to look beyond ultra-low interest rates to revive
the global economy, flagging risks to growth including volatile
capital flows and sinking commodity prices.
"The G20 conclusions confirm that policymakers still have
not felt enough the pressure from markets," said Didier
Saint-Georges, Managing Director at Carmignac.
Miners were the top sectoral gainer, up 2.3 percent,
while autos were also higher, up 1.4 percent, helped by
by a rise of more than 3 percent in Fiat Chrysler on
speculation about a potential tie-up with Peugeot.
British supermarket group Morrisons surged 5.3
percent, bucking the weaker trend in its sector, after a
striking a distribution deal with online retailer Amazon
.
The British supermarket sector has been convulsed by fierce
competition in recent years and analysts have said a step-up
from Amazon could hurt the traditional players even more.
"The tie-up with Amazon is also consistent with Morrisons'
plans to drive volume, broaden its brand reach and leverage its
marginal costs," Shore Capital said in a note. "Operational
improvement should lead to free cash generation that
shareholders can expect in time to receive."
Elsewhere in the sector, Tesco was down 2.8
percent, Carrefour fell 0.5 percent and Ahold
was down 0.2 percent.
Germany's DAX fell 0.9 percent, dragged down by
BASF after Credit Suisse and Kepler cut their price
targets on the chemicals company.
German utilities E.ON and RWE both fell
more than 2 percent with traders citing longer than expected
talks over how to share the costs of the country's exit from
nuclear power.
Ireland's benchmark equity index rose 0.6 percent.
Two of the county's biggest parties said they would each try to
form their own government over the next 10 days following an
inconclusive election.
