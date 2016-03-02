* FTSEurofirst set for fifth straight day of gains
* Mining companies rise on new Chinese stimulus measures
* But Luxottica and Elekta fall
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, March 2 European shares rose on
Wednesday as gains by mining companies helped stock markets to
recover further from their losses earlier in the year.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index, which had
risen in the last four sessions, advanced 0.7 percent. The euro
zone's Euro STOXX 50 index and Germany's DAX
also both rose 0.9 percent.
World stock markets slumped at the start of 2016 on concern
about a slowdown in China, the world's second-biggest economy
and a leading consumer of oil and metals. The FTSEurofirst is
still down 7 percent since the start of 2016.
But China announced this week it would cut bank reserve
requirements and make other structural reforms. That helped
real estate prices climb, and Chinese stocks advanced on
Wednesday even though Moody's cut its outlook on China.
Shares of mining companies rose in response on
Wednesday, and copper prices also climbed. Anglo
American advanced 5 percent and steelmaker ArcelorMittal
4 percent.
"We do appear to have turned a corner on European markets,"
said Hantec Markets' analyst Richard Perry. Others were more
cautious, pointing to underlying signs of weakness in the global
economy.
Eyewear maker Luxottica fell 5.4 percent after
trimming its outlook. Medical technology group Elekta
slumped 12.3 percent after posting core earnings that missed
market forecasts.
"I'd be looking to sell out on rallies such as this," said
Mirabaud Securities' Rupert Baker.
