MILAN, March 3 European shares fell back on
Thursday, with chemicals maker Evonik among the worst
performers, as investors took a breather after five straight
days of gains brought a top European equity index to a one-month
high.
By 0820 GMT, the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 was
down 0.2 percent at 1,339.76 points.
Evonik was the top loser, down 6 percent, after it flagged a
19 percent decline in 2016 adjusted core earnings, hurt by
falling prices at its poultry feed ingredients business, its
main profit driver last year.
Sportswear maker Adidas also fell 1.2 percent
after reporting a larger than-expected net loss of 44 million
euros for the fourth quarter as sales rose 15 percent, broadly
in line with expectations.
Miners, however, were up 1.7 percent as London
copper prices hit their highest since mid-November.
