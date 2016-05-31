LONDON May 31 European shares were steady on Tuesday, with the region's stock markets set for their best monthly performance since October, as the euro's weakness on currency markets propped up export-driven companies.

The pan-European STOXX 600 and FTSEurofirst 300 indexes were flat but on track for their third straight month of gains and their best month since last October.

The dollar hovered near its highest level in two months against a basket of currencies on Tuesday on growing expectations of an imminent U.S. interest rate hike, while the euro lost ground.

The dollar has risen over the last week following comments from U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen, who said a rate increase in coming months would be "appropriate" if the U.S. economy and jobs market continued to improve.

British financial trading and betting company IG was among the best-performing stocks in Europe, rising 2 percent after IG forecast its full-year earnings to come in slightly ahead of market expectations. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Atul Prakash)