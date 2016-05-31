(ADVISORY- Reuters plans to replace intra-day European and UK
* STOXX 600 falls but set for third month of gains
* Volkswagen loses ground after Q1 earnings
* ArcelorMittal lifted by Rabobank upgrade on stock
By Sudip Kar-Gupta and Danilo Masoni
LONDON/MILAN, May 31 European shares fell on
Tuesday, hit by weakness among banking stocks and Volkswagen
whose shares retreated after the German carmaker
reported first-quarter earnings.
The pan-European STOXX 600 and FTSEurofirst 300
indexes were both down by around 0.6 percent, although
they were on track for their third consecutive month of gains
and their best month since last November.
VW fell 1.7 percent and was weighing on rivals such as BMW
and Renault.
VW posted a surprise increase in first-quarter operating
profit, as the carmaker pushes ahead with steps to overcome its
diesel emissions scandal.
Europe's biggest automaker is counting on a deal with U.S.
authorities and car owners next month over its rigging of diesel
emissions tests while pushing a strategic overhaul across its
12-brand group.
Nevertheless, some analysts said VW was not out of the woods
yet in terms of the impact from its diesel emission woes.
"As we still expect additional burdens related to Dieselgate
in 2016, we stick to our sceptical view on VW," said DZ Bank
analyst Michael Punzet.
The STOXX 600 Bank sector index was down 1.3 percent, making
it the biggest sectoral faller, with stocks such as UniCredit
, Sabadell and Credit Suisse all
down by between 2.7 and 3.4 percent.
In a note on Tuesday, JP Morgan reiterated that banks could
unwind some prior losses but added that for the sector to
perform sustainably, stronger economic growth was needed.
Among stocks outperforming the weaker overall market was
steelmaker ArcelorMittal, which rose 3.7 percent after
Rabobank raised its rating on the stock to "hold" from "reduce."
European equities have had an element of support of late
from the euro's relative weakness against the U.S dollar,
with a weaker euro typically helping European exporters.
The dollar hovered near its highest level in two months
against a basket of currencies on Tuesday on growing
expectations of an imminent U.S. interest rate hike, while the
euro lost ground.
The dollar has risen over the last week following comments
from U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen, who said a rate
increase in coming months would be "appropriate" if the U.S.
economy and jobs market continued to improve.
Nevertheless, some fund managers remained cautious on the
near-term outlook for equities, given uncertainty over future
U.S. interest rate rises and next month's vote in Britain over
whether or not to stay in the European Union.
"We remain underweight on equities," said Francois Savary,
chief investment officer at Geneva-based fund management and
consultancy firm Prime Partners.
(Additional reporting by Danilo Masoni in Milan; Editing by
Gareth Jones)