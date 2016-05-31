(ADVISORY- Reuters plans to replace intra-day European and UK
* STOXX 600 falls but make third month of gains
* Volkswagen loses ground after Q1 earnings
* ArcelorMittal lifted by Rabobank upgrade on stock
* Banks worst-performing sector
By Sudip Kar-Gupta and Danilo Masoni
LONDON/MILAN, May 31 European shares fell on
Tuesday, hit by weakness among banking stocks and Volkswagen
, whose shares retreated after the carmaker reported
first-quarter earnings.
The pan-European STOXX 600 and FTSEurofirst 300
indexes both closed down around 0.8 percent, although
they made their third consecutive month of gains and had their
best month since last November.
VW fell 2.6 percent and was weighing on rivals such as
Renault and Daimler, although the carmaker
posted a surprise increase in first-quarter operating profit and
is pushing ahead with steps to overcome a scandal over rigging
diesel emissions tests.
Europe's biggest automaker is counting on a deal with U.S.
authorities and car owners next month over the rigged test while
pushing a strategic overhaul across its 12-brand group
. But some analysts said VW was not yet free of the
effects of its emission woes.
"As we still expect additional burdens related to Dieselgate
in 2016, we stick to our sceptical view on VW," said DZ Bank
analyst Michael Punzet.
The STOXX 600 Bank index was down 1.6 percent, the
worst performance by a sector. Italy's UniCredit,
Spain's Sabadell and Switzerland's Credit Suisse
all fell 2.6 to 4 percent.
In a note on Tuesday, JP Morgan reiterated that banks could
unwind some prior losses, but it added that stronger economic
growth was needed for the sector to perform sustainably.
Traders said Italian banks were further hit by uncertainty
over the listing of Veneto Banca IPO-VENE.MI and concerns that
the country's bank rescue fund might have to step in.
Among stocks outperforming the market was steelmaker
ArcelorMittal, which rose 3.8 percent after Rabobank
raised its rating on the stock to "hold" from "reduce."
European equities have had an element of support of late
from the euro's relative weakness against the U.S dollar,
which typically helping European exporters.
The dollar has risen over the last week after Federal
Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said a U.S. rate increase in coming
months would be "appropriate" if the U.S. economy and jobs
market continued to improve.
But on Tuesday the dollar was mostly flat against a basket
of major currencies as U.S. economic data failed to support
expectations for a June or July rate increase.
Some fund managers remained cautious on the near-term
outlook for equities, given uncertainty over U.S. interest rates
and next month's vote in Britain over whether to stay in the
European Union.
"We remain underweight on equities," said Francois Savary,
chief investment officer at Geneva-based fund management and
consultancy firm Prime Partners.
