MILAN, June 2 European shares were steady on Thursday, with investors likley to avoid taking large positions ahead of the European Central Bank's (ECB) policy meeting later in the day.

The pan-European STOXX 600 and FTSEurofirst 300 indexes were both up 0.1 percent in early trading, having both fallen around 1 percent in the previous session.

The ECB is expected to keep interest rates firmly on hold but will probably raise growth and inflation forecasts.

Austria's Voestalpine rose more than 5 percent, making it the biggest gainer on the STOXX index, on the back of a higher-than-expected full-year net profit.

The biggest faller was defence contractor Cobham, slumping 16.4 percent after announcing plans this week to raise 507 million pounds via a rights issue.

Today's European research round-up

