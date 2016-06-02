(Adds details, updates prices)
* ECB keeps rates on hold
* Voestalpine and Johnson Matthey rise after results
* Spanish banks buoyed by HSBC comments
By Alistair Smout
LONDON, June 2 European shares edged into
negative territory on Thursday after OPEC failed to agree an
output ceiling for oil and the European Central Bank revised its
inflation and growth forecasts only slightly higher.
The pan-European STOXX 600 and FTSEurofirst 300
indexes were both down 0.3 percent by 1327 GMT, having
fallen around 1 percent in the previous session.
Oil and gas shares were the top sectoral fallers,
down 1 percent after an OPEC delegate told Reuters that OPEC was
not changing its ouptut policy, meaning the organisation had
failed to agree a new production ceiling.
The prospect of lower oil prices complicates the task of
central banks as they attempt to battle deflation.
The ECB kept interest rates firmly on hold, as expected.
The ECB raised growth and inflation forecasts for the euro
zone only modestly, by less than some had hoped.
President Mario Draghi said the ECB had lifted growth
forecasts for 2016 but cut growth estimates for 2018, and raised
its inflation forecast to just 0.2 percent from 0.1 for this
year.
"He said that inflation was not going to pick up that
strongly, despite oil prices being reasonably high," said Joe
Rundle, head of trading at ETX Capital.
"With what's happened out at OPEC, that will produce
downward pressure on oil, which could produce deflation in the
euro zone."
Providing support to the market, Voestalpine rose
more than 5 percent.
The Austrian steel producer posted a full-year net profit
above expectations, helped by its focus on better-quality steel
and products which make it less vulnerable to price swings and
competition from commodity steel imports.
A welcome set of results also underpinned shares in Johnson
Matthey, which rose around 4 percent.
The British maker of metal catalysts for car
emission-control devices also forecast higher results in the
coming year due to restructuring and improved market conditions.
Banco Popular led Spanish banks higher with a 4.2
percent rise, supported by encouraging comments from HSBC on the
sector.
"Combined with cost containment and improving asset quality,
Spanish banks should continue to post growth in net profit.
Concerns on the impact from lower rates look overdone and banks
should continue to grow profits," analysts at HSBC said in a
note.
