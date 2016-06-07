LONDON, June 7 European shares advanced in early
trading on Tuesday, mirroring gains on Wall Street and in Asia
after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen dropped a reference to
the timing of any increase in U.S. interest rates in her latest
speech.
Yellen's remarks followed Friday's monthly jobs report that
raised concerns over the ability of the economy to absorb a rate
hike as early as June.
The pan-European STOXX Europe 600 and the
FTSEurofirst 300 equity indexes were both up 1 percent
by 0711 GMT.
Germany's DAX outperformed the market, with the
index rising 1.3 percent after data showed that German
industrial output rose more than expected in April, suggesting
that the motor of Europe's largest economy was humming along at
the start of the second quarter.
Shares in Natixis rose 3.5 percent, the top gainer
in the FTSEurofirst 300 index, after Jefferies started the
coverage of the company with a "buy" rating.
(Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)