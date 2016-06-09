(ADVISORY- Reuters plans to replace intra-day European and UK stock market reports with a Live Markets blog on Eikon - see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets for site in development. See the bottom of the report for more details)

MILAN, June 9 European shares fell on Thursday, dropping for a second straight day, with a fall in Vodafone weighing on the telecom sector and Essentra hit by a profit warning.

The pan-European STOXX 600 and FTSEurofirst 300 indexes fell 0.6 percent and 0.5 percent respectively by 0710 GMT. Both indexes had lost 0.5 percent on Wednesday, snapping a two-day winning streak.

Vodafone fell 3.8 percent, making it the second biggest loser on the FTSEurofirst, after it traded without entitlement to its latest dividend payout.

Among the biggest fallers on the STOXX 600, Essentra fell 23 percent after it warned of lower full-year profit citing challenging market conditions in filter products and delays in some large projects. [nL4N191251

All sectors were in the red. The STOXX 600 Basic Resources index outperformed and was down just 0.1 percent, helped by firmer copper prices.

Today's European research round-up

ADVISORY- Reuters plans to replace intra-day European and UK stock market reports with a Live Markets blog on Eikon (see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets for site in development). In a real-time, multimedia format from 0600 London time through the 1630 closing bell, it will include the best of our market reporting, Stocks Buzz service, Eikon graphics, Reuters pictures, eye-catching research and market zeitgeist. Breaking news and dramatic market moves will continue to be alerted to all clients and we will continue to provide a short opening story and comprehensive closing reports.

If you have any thoughts, suggestions or feedback on this, please email mike.dolan@thomsonreuters.com.

Mike Dolan, Markets Editor EMEA.