LONDON, June 10 European shares slipped for a
third straight day to a two-week low on Friday, with weaker
commodities prices putting further pressure on mining and energy
stocks.
The European mining index dropped 1 percent after
prices of copper and other key metals fell.
Shares in BHP Billiton, Anglo American and
Glencore fell 0.6 to 1.1 percent, dragging the
pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index down 0.6 percent to
a two-week low.
The European STOXX 600 index was also down 0.6
percent.
The energy index fell 0.7 percent as oil prices also
came under pressure following a stronger dollar.
Shares in Lufthansa fell 4.2 percent after news
that its chief financial officer is to step down, a surprise
move that came as the airline is trying to trim its cost base.
(Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)