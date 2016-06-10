(ADVISORY- Reuters plans to replace intra-day European and UK
* FTSEurofirst 300 index more than 2 pct
* Lufthansa falls on news that CFO is to leave
* UniCredit drops as choice of new CEO seen taking time
By Atul Prakash and Danilo Masoni
LONDON/MILAN, June 10 European shares fell close
to a four-week low on Friday, with Lufthansa dropping after the
surprise departure of its finance chief, while political worries
put pressure on cyclical stocks on the last trading day of the
week.
Investors are jittery ahead of a June 23 referendum on
British membership of the European Union. Though bookmakers'
odds point towards a vote to remain, polls suggest a
neck-to-neck race.
"The upcoming UK referendum on the EU in less than two
weeks, continuing slow growth within the EU ... seem to be
taking a toll on European stocks," City of London Markets trader
Markus Huber said.
"With the European football championship kicking off in
France and the country being on high alert for possible terror
attacks, traders in general might prefer temporarily to reduce
or at least hold steady their exposure to Europe for now."
As caution ahead of the Brexit vote mounts, European equity
funds posted a net outflow for the 18th consecutive week, a run
not seen since February 2008, before the onslaught of the global
financial crisis, Bank of America Merrill Lynch said in a note.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was down
2.45 percent by 1403 GMT, just a touch above their lowest
intraday point since May 13. The index is on track for its
second straight week of losses.
Lufthansa shares fell more than 5 percent after
news that CFO Simone Menne is to step down, a surprise move that
comes as the airline is trying to trim its cost base.
UniCredit fell more than 6 percent after its
chairman said a new CEO to replace outgoing Federico Ghizzoni
would not be chosen before the end of July.
Investors have been concerned the Italian bank may turn to a
capital increase to beef up its finance and uncertainty over
strategy is likely to continue until a new CEO is picked.
Cyclicals were hit hard, with European insurance,
banking, construction and travel indexes
falling between 2.6 percent and 3.7 percent.
Commodities stocks also fell, with the energy index
down 1.5 percent and the mining index dropping 2.4
percent after prices of crude oil and industrial metals dropped.
