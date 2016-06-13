BRIEF-Hindustan Hardy Spicer posts March-qtr net loss
* March quarter net loss 5.6 million rupees versus profit 5.5 million rupees year ago
LONDON, June 13 A top European share index fell to its lowest level in over a month on Monday, tracking losses in Asian and U.S. stocks, as a retreat in the energy sector led markets lower.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index fell 1.2 percent to 1,293.51 points, its lowest level since May 6, extending a 2.3 percent drop in the previous session.
European shares tracked Asia lower, following a risk-off pattern in global markets as investors grew cautious ahead of central bank meetings this week and a referendum on Britain's membership of the European Union next week.
One poll out after the market closed on Friday gave the "out" campaign a 10 point lead, though two subsequent polls over the weekend painted a mixed picture over which side was ahead in the EU referendum debate.
Oil and gas shares were among top fallers, down 1.9 percent after Brent crude futures dipped back below $50 a barrel, weighed down by Asia's darkening economic prospects. (Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)
* March quarter net loss 5.6 million rupees versus profit 5.5 million rupees year ago
* Consol net profit in March quarter last year was 764.1 million rupees as per IND-AS; consol total income was 26.21 billion rupees Source text - (http://bit.ly/2rywt3F) Further company coverage: