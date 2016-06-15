LONDON, June 15 European shares rose early on
Wednesday after a five-day losing streak caused by jitters about
next week's British referendum on European Union membership,
with Zodiac Aerospace surging after posting higher
sales.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 0.9
percent, as did the pan-European STOXX 600 index.
Zodiac shares rose 8.1 percent after the company reaffirmed
financial targets for 2015/16 as it posted a 5.9 percent rise in
nine-month revenues.
British housebuilders such as Taylor Wimpey and
Berkeley underperformed after Berkeley said there was a
20 percent drop in reservations of new homes at the start of the
year, due partly to concerns over Britain's EU vote.
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Catherine Evans)