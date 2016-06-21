(ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on the Reuters Live Markets blog on Eikon - see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets)

* FTSEurofirst 300 index up 0.1 percent

* Miners among top fallers as metals, oils drop

* Whitbread gains after solid update

By Atul Prakash

LONDON, June 21 European shares steadied on Tuesday after a sharp rally in the previous session, although commodities-related stocks came under pressure following a drop in mining and energy shares.

The Pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 and the STOXX Europe 600 indexes were both up around 0.05 percent by 0800 GMT after surging about 3.7 percent in the previous day.

Britain's commodity-heavy FTSE 100 index dropped 0.2 percent after a fall in the prices of industrial metals, with copper slipping 0.5 percent on concerns about global oversupply.

Miners Anglo American, BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto fell 1.4 to 2.7 percent.

The STOXX Europe 600 Basic Resources index, which surged more than 4 percent in the previous session, was down 0.8 percent, the biggest sectoral decliner. The European energy index fell 0.3 percent, tracking weaker oil prices.

Investors stayed cautious over buying stocks ahead of this week's vote in Britain. Two polls on Monday suggested support for Britain staying in the European Union had recovered some ground following the murder of a pro-EU lawmaker, but a third found support for a "Brexit" ahead by a whisker.

"Brexit remains the focus as we are only two days when potentially history could be made if the UK decided to leave the EU. The situation in polls is becoming tight once again," Naeem Aslam, chief market analyst at TF Global Markets, said.

The market also awaited Federal Reserve chief Janet Yellen's two-day testimony before Congress starting later on Tuesday for hints about the timing of the next U.S. interest rate increase.

Among other sharp movers, Kion dropped 4.7 percent, the biggest faller in the STOXX 600 index, after the German forklift truck maker agreed to buy Dematic in a deal valuing the logistics technology company at $3.25 billion.

Whitbread rose 3.8 percent after reporting a sales growth of 8 percent in the first quarter and saying it remained confident of making good progress for the full year.

"With some analysts having made bearish calls on the outlook for the hotels business lately, the market took some reassurance from today's statement," Steve Clayton, head of equity research at Hargreaves Lansdown, said.

Bouygues rose 2.3 percent after Kepler Cheuvreux double upgraded the French construction and telecom conglomerate to "buy" from "reduce", saying that valuations had become attractive again.