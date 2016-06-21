(ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on
* FTSEurofirst 300 index up 0.7 percent
* FTSEurofirst 300 index up 0.7 percent
* Banks, insurers among top performers
* Nordea drops on capital worries
* Whitbread gains after solid update
By Danilo Masoni and Atul Prakash
MILAN/LONDON, June 21 European shares rose on
Tuesday as worries that British would choose to leave the
European Union eased, although caution prevailed over what is
expected to be a close vote.
The latest opinion poll showed that the campaign for Britain
to remain in the EU had a one-point lead over the rival "Leave"
camp, although its edge had narrowed before Britain votes in
Thursday's referendum on its EU membership.
The Pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 and the STOXX
Europe 600 indexes both gained 0.7 after surging the
previous day by nearly 4 percent, to reach their highest
intraday point since June 10.
The bounce follows losses last week, when the two indexes
fell to four-month lows on concern that "Leave" would win.
"Confidence is high for `Remain', but markets may be
underestimating the chances of Brexit," said Joe Rundle, head of
trading at ETX Capital.
Analysts at UniCredit said although opinions polls suggested
the result would be close, they expected "Remain" would win,
fuelling further gains for European equities, especially
financial stocks.
Most sectors ended higher on Tuesday. Banks, which have been
the biggest losers so far this year, and insurers
were among those gaining the most, rising around 1.2
percent.
Nordea bucked the trend to fall 1.3 percent after a
report in a Swedish newspaper raised worries over capital needs
at the Nordic region's biggest bank.
Mining companies fell 0.4 percent but came off
earlier lows, as metal prices recovered from earlier losses
caused by concern about global oversupply.
Whitbread rose 1.7 percent after reporting sales
grew 8 percent in the first quarter and saying it remained
confident of making good progress for the full year.
Bouygues rose 1.4 percent after Kepler Cheuvreux
double upgraded the French construction and telecom conglomerate
to "buy" from "reduce", saying that valuations had become
attractive again.
Kion dropped 6.9 percent after the German forklift
truck maker agreed to buy Dematic in a deal valuing the
logistics technology company at $3.25 billion.
(Reporting by Danilo Masoni, editing by Larry King)