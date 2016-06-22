(ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on
the Reuters Live Markets blog on Eikon - see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets)
* STOXX 600 touches highest level in more than two weeks
* Julius Baer rises after Citigroup upgrade
* Spanish property firm Merlin surges on Metrovacesa deal
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, June 22 European shares gained ground on
Wednesday, with two key regional indexes touching their highest
level in more than two weeks, as firmer financial stocks propped
up markets.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index and the similar
FTSEurofirst 300 index both edged up 0.1 percent,
having at one stage touched their highest levels in more than
two weeks.
Both were also set for their fourth straight day of gains.
The euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index
was up 0.3 percent at 2,974.91 points.
Shares in Swiss financial group Julius Baer
advanced 2 percent after Citigroup raised its rating on the
stock to "buy" from "neutral".
Spanish real estate company Merlin also surged 5.1
percent after agreeing a merger with Metrovacesa to form Spain's
largest property group.
Britain's FTSE 100 rose 0.1 percent, a day before
the country votes on its membership of the European Union.
Betting odds show a greater probability that Britain will
vote to stay in the EU rather than leave, which has helped
markets recover this week, although opinion polls show the two
camps are roughly neck-and-neck.
Some fund managers remained cautious on the markets ahead of
the vote, with strategists at Credit Suisse saying they would
cut their FTSE 100 end-2016 target by 6 percent to 6,200 points
if Britain voted to quit the EU.
"I think the result of the Brexit vote is 50/50, and it will
probably be very tight," added Olivier de Berranger, a fund
manager at French firm La Financiere de L'Echiquier, which
manages around $9 billion in assets.
Berranger said he had cut his portfolio's equity allocation
to 25 percent from 32 percent at the start of June due to the
uncertainty over the referendum.
He said he had taken protection against any market downturn
by buying a July "put" option on the Euro STOXX 50 index
with a strike price at 2,950 points. That "put"
option gives the right to sell the index at that level in July.
Others, such as Arcanum Asset Management head Paul Gleeson,
were confident Britain would vote to stay in.
Gleeson sold "put" options betting on a fall on the FTSE and
bought "call" options allowing him to buy the FTSE at 6,900
points in July.
"I am expecting a 'Remain' vote and a big rally," he said.
(Editing by Alison Williams)