* European markets rise, set for 5th day of gains
* Voting starts in Britain's European Union referendum
* Tesco rises after reporting sales growth
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, June 23 European shares advanced on
Thursday as firmer copper prices lifted mining stocks, while
expectations among financial investors that Britain would vote
to stay in the European Union also supported markets.
The pan-European STOXX 600 and the FTSEurofirst 300
were up by 0.3 percent. They were set for their fifth
straight day of gains and both were around a two-week high.
Supermarket Tesco outperformed the broader market
with a 1.9 percent rise after reporting a second successive
quarter of UK underlying sales growth.
Mining stocks such as Glencore also advanced as
London copper prices neared two-week highs.
Voting got underway in Britain's referendum on EU membership
with most opinion polls putting the "Leave" and "Remain" camps
neck-and-neck.
Bookmakers, however, have consistently given a greater
probability towards Britain staying in the bloc rather than
leaving in a "Brexit" scenario. The result is due on Friday
Britain's FTSE 100 equity index was up 0.5 percent,
while sterling also rose on currency markets.
"Regarding Brexit, I think it's a craps shoot, but 'Remain'
will probably eke out a small win," said Emanuel Arbib, chief
executive of Integrated Asset Management.
Richard Griffiths, associate director at Berkeley Futures,
also said most investors were backing a victory for the 'Remain'
camp, but added markets could fall by 7-12 percent in early
trading on Friday if the 'Leave' camp won.
(Editing by Richard Balmforth)