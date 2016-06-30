LONDON, June 30 European shares fell on
Thursday, stalling attempts to recover from a heavy sell-off
caused by Britain's vote to leave the European Union last week,
as shares in major banks lost ground.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index and the similar
FTSEurofirst 300 index both fell by 0.6 percent.
Britain's benchmark FTSE 100 retreated by 0.3
percent while Germany's DAX fell 0.5 percent.
Banking stocks were among the worst performers.
Shares in Deutsche Bank and Santander
fell after their U.S units suffered the ignominy of failing U.S.
stress tests yet again this year, while a Morgan Stanley
downgrade also hit Royal Bank of Scotland.
