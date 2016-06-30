(ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on
* Post-Brexit equity market recovery stalls
* STOXX 600 set for worst month since last August
* Dt Bank, Santander fall after U.S. stress test blow
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, June 30 European shares fell on
Thursday, with a recovery from a heavy sell-off caused by
Britain's vote to leave the European Union last week stalled as
shares in major banks lost more ground.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index and the similar
FTSEurofirst 300 index both fell by 0.6 percent. The
STOXX 600 and FTSEurofirst are both down around 10 percent since
the start of 2016.
The STOXX 600 was also down around 7 percent this month, and
was set to post its worst monthly performance since August 2015.
Banking stocks were among the worst performers.
Shares in Deutsche Bank and Santander
fell 4 percent and 2.9 percent respectively after their U.S
units suffered the ignominy of failing U.S. stress tests again
this year.
Royal Bank of Scotland, down more 30 percent since
the June 24 voting result showed that Britain had opted to leave
the EU, also fell another 4 percent after Morgan Stanley cut its
rating on the stock to "equal weight" from "overweight".
The STOXX 600 slumped 11 percent over the course of June 24
and June 27, but then recovered 6 percent over Tuesday and
Wednesday, helped by signs that politicians were in no rush to
start Britain's formal exit from the EU, dubbed as 'Brexit'.
Nevertheless, many investors remained wary of European
equities, given the political uncertainty triggered by the
Brexit vote, which led to Britain's Prime Minister resigning and
concerns of general political instability across Europe.
"It's not the time to be buying European stocks. I'd prefer
to allocate my assets towards U.S. equities," said Andreas
Clenow, chief investment officer of ACIES Asset Management in
Zurich.
Strategists at Wall Street bank Citigroup also cited the
political uncertainty caused by the Brexit fall-out as a reason
to stay "underweight" on stocks.
"With equity market moves quite limited thus far and our
global growth forecasts still falling, we think this uncertainty
may see both lower earnings and lower ratings, so we increase
our global equity underweight," Citi wrote in a note.
