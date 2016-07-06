LONDON, July 6 European stocks fell on Wednesday, led lower by a drop in the shares of major banks, as persistent worries over Britain's vote to leave the European Union weighed on markets.

The pan-European STOXX 600 and the similar FTSEurofirst 300 index were both down by 0.5 percent.

The STOXX Europe 600 banks index fell 1.2 percent, with shares in Spain's Caixabank down 1.8 percent after Caixabank warned it expected a 1.25 billion euro ($1.4 billion) hit related to mortgage clauses.

($1 = 0.9044 euros) (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)