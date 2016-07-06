(ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on
the Reuters Live Markets blog on Eikon - see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets)
* STOXX 600 and FTSEurofirst 300 down around 0.6 pct
* Deutsche Bank and Credit Suisse touch record lows
* Property stocks fall
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, July 6 European stocks fell on
Wednesday, led lower by major banks, amid persistent worries
over Britain's vote to leave the European Union.
The pan-European STOXX 600 and the similar
FTSEurofirst 300 index were both down 0.6 percent.
The STOXX Europe 600 banks index fell 1.8 percent,
with shares in Spain's Caixabank down 2 percent after
Caixabank warned it expected a 1.25 billion euro ($1.4 billion)
hit related to mortgage clauses.
Shares in Deutsche Bank and Credit Suisse
also touched record lows, as investors' concerns
mounted over the impact of Britain's decision to leave the EU on
the European economy and its banks.
Valentijn van Nieuwenhuijzen, Head of Multi Asset at NN
Investment Partners, expected euro zone shares to underperform
U.S. stocks for some time to come given this weak economic
backdrop for Europe.
"It is unlikely that European equities will outperform U.S.
equities as long as the political uncertainty lingers and the
impact on the real economy cannot be assessed. This could be a
prolonged period," said van Nieuwenhuijzen.
"The downward revision in economic growth and earnings will
prevent cyclical sectors from outperforming, especially those
linked to European corporate investments and consumer spending
also looks vulnerable," he added.
Telecom Italia shares also slumped after French
rival Iliad said it was entering the Italian mobile
market.
Property stocks bore the brunt of investors' concerns over
Brexit, with the STOXX Europe 600 Real Estate index
down 1.1 percent, after M&G suspended trading in its 4.4 billion
pound ($5.7 billion) UK property portfolio and feeder fund.
M&G's move comes after Standard Life taking similar
measures earlier in the week.
"There was always a strong chance that once the Standard
Life domino fell others would follow, just as in the financial
crisis of 2008. And, as then, it is hard not imagine a fall in
commercial property values this time," said ETX Capital chief
executive Andrew Edwards.
($1 = 0.9044 euros)
(Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)