LONDON, July 7 European shares rose on Thursday
after a three-day losing streak, buoyed by gains in major
consumer goods stocks such as Danone and Associated
British Foods.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index, which had fallen
in the last three sessions, rose 1.2 percent while the
FTSEurofirst 300 index advanced 1.1 percent.
Danone rose 4.4 percent as investors welcomed its plans to
buy U.S. food group WhiteWave in a $12.5 billion deal.
Associated British Foods surged 6 percent after saying it
was sticking to plans to expand its Primark clothing chain
across Europe and the U.S., and was optimistic about its
continued growth despite uncertainty created by Britain's vote
to leave the EU.
Nevertheless, the STOXX 600 index remains down around 7
percent since the June 23 vote in favour of "Brexit", with
banking and property stocks particularly affected.
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Kevin Liffey)