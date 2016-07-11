Akzo's rebuff of PPG pushes bid battle into uncharted territory
* Amsterdam court ruling may influence PPG-Akzo takeover attempt
LONDON, July 11 European shares rose for the third straight session on Monday helped by a rally in shares of steelmakers and financials.
ThyssenKrupp, up 5.6 percent in early trading, rose after it confirmed it was in talks with Tata Steel over sector consolidation.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.8 percent. It is still down about 10 percent so far in 2016, having lost ground after Britain's shock vote last month to leave the European Union.
ThyssenKrupp, Germany's biggest steelmaker, said it was in talks with India's Tata Steel about a consolidation of beleaguered European steel mills that are hit by overcapacity, weak demand and cheap imports.
Shares in Italian bank Monte Paschi also climbed 7.2 percent, with Italian newspapers reporting that bank rescue fund Atlante will soon take on an additional role to soak up bad loans from Monte Paschi. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)
WASHINGTON/TORONTO, May 12 U.S. environmental regulators have cleared the path for a stalled copper and gold mine in Alaska by agreeing to settle current lawsuits and other issues over the project, which had drawn environmental concerns over its potential impact on the world's largest sockeye salmon fishery.