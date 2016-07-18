(ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on
* STOXX 600 index closes up 0.2 pct
* ARM rises over 40 percent after Softbank bid
* Sector peers Dialog, AMS also among top gainers
* But Turkey unrest weighs on BBVA and TUI
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, July 18 European shares rose on Monday
as technology stocks climbed after a bid for Britain's ARM
, enabling markets to offset concerns over unrest in
Turkey that weighed on some travel and financial stocks.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index closed up 0.2
percent.
The STOXX 600 is down around 7 percent so far in 2016 but is
10 percent above a low point reached in June after financial
markets slumped in the immediate aftermath of Britain's shock
vote on June 23 to leave the European Union.
Shares in ARM surged by more than 40 percent after Japan's
SoftBank agreed to buy the chip designer in a 24.3
billion pound ($32.2 billion) deal.
ARM's peers, such as Dialog Semiconductor, AMS
and Infineon also climbed, enabling the STOXX
Europe 600 Technology sector to outperform with a 3.5
percent rise.
Last month's shock 'Brexit' vote for Britain to quit the EU
has pushed sterling down to its lowest level in more than three
years against the yen, thereby making ARM more attractive to
SoftBank.
Shares in ARM, which derives most of its earnings in U.S.
dollars, have also risen steadily since Brexit.
Phoebus Theologites, co-founder of multi-fund investment
company SteppenWolf Capital, said pledges to support the market
by the European Central Bank would continue to keep European
equities propped up, while takeover deals such as the one for
ARM would also buoy stock markets.
"The explicit stance and rhetoric of the ECB continues to
support risk assets and suppress volatility," he said.
However, shares in tour operators Thomas Cook and
TUI both fell, as analysts saw an attempted coup in
Turkey as hitting tourism companies for whom Turkey is a key
holiday destination.
The unrest in Turkey also weighed on Spanish bank BBVA
, whose shares fell due to BBVA's exposure to the
country via its stake in Turkish bank Garanti.
Morgan Stanley's strategists kept an "underweight" position
on European stocks, due partly to the impact from Brexit.
"We see no reason to change our current underweight view on
European equities after the UK's recent vote to leave the EU,
ushering in a period of high uncertainty that is likely to
persist through 2017 and dampen the growth outlook and equity
valuations," they wrote in a research note.
